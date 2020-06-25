Amenities

BEAUTIFUL Modern Home ~ 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-Car Garage, unfinished Basement ~ Spacious with 2,984 Square Feet (1943 above ground) ~ Large Rooms, Wood Floors, 9' Ceilings ~ a Wonderful GREAT ROOM w/ Fireplace opens to the Dining Area and Kitchen ~ a Private First-Floor STUDY has French-Doors, Vaulted Ceilings and lots of Natural Light ~ the HUGE KITCHEN has Tons of Counter Space, an Island, Corner Sink, Pantry and Modern Appliances ~ the MASTER SUITE has Vaulted Ceilings, a Huge Walk-in Closet and 5-piece Bath ~ Washer/Dryer and Central AC ~ Fenced Back Yard ~ One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 50 pounds allowed with Owner's Approval (additional fee/ deposit).



RIVERDALE HEIGHTS is a wonderful Thornton Community with Great AMENITIES ~ you are just steps away from the Local Park and miles of Bike Trails ~ and a few minutes to the Thornton Recreation Center and other Open Space Parks ~ EASY ACCESS to I-25 and Great Shopping.



LOCATION: 10159 Monroe St, Thornton (by 104th and Steele St)

AVAILABLE: May 1, 2019

RENT: $2300 per month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2300

TERM: 12 or 24 Months

PETS: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 50 pounds

(no smoking ~ no pot)



For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com