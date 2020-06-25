All apartments in Thornton
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 AM

10159 Monroe St

10159 Monroe St · No Longer Available
Location

10159 Monroe St, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL Modern Home ~ 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-Car Garage, unfinished Basement ~ Spacious with 2,984 Square Feet (1943 above ground) ~ Large Rooms, Wood Floors, 9' Ceilings ~ a Wonderful GREAT ROOM w/ Fireplace opens to the Dining Area and Kitchen ~ a Private First-Floor STUDY has French-Doors, Vaulted Ceilings and lots of Natural Light ~ the HUGE KITCHEN has Tons of Counter Space, an Island, Corner Sink, Pantry and Modern Appliances ~ the MASTER SUITE has Vaulted Ceilings, a Huge Walk-in Closet and 5-piece Bath ~ Washer/Dryer and Central AC ~ Fenced Back Yard ~ One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 50 pounds allowed with Owner's Approval (additional fee/ deposit).

RIVERDALE HEIGHTS is a wonderful Thornton Community with Great AMENITIES ~ you are just steps away from the Local Park and miles of Bike Trails ~ and a few minutes to the Thornton Recreation Center and other Open Space Parks ~ EASY ACCESS to I-25 and Great Shopping.

LOCATION: 10159 Monroe St, Thornton (by 104th and Steele St)
AVAILABLE: May 1, 2019
RENT: $2300 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2300
TERM: 12 or 24 Months
PETS: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 50 pounds
(no smoking ~ no pot)

For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378
www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10159 Monroe St have any available units?
10159 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10159 Monroe St have?
Some of 10159 Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10159 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
10159 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10159 Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10159 Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 10159 Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 10159 Monroe St offers parking.
Does 10159 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10159 Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10159 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 10159 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 10159 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 10159 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 10159 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10159 Monroe St has units with dishwashers.
