apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM
87 Apartments for rent in The Pinery, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Pinery
6507 Pinewood Drive
6507 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
6507 Pinewood Drive Available 09/07/20 3-Bedroom Townhome Overlooking The Pinery Golf Course - Available Now!!! - This amazing three level townhome has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful views!! Two bedrooms are on the top
Results within 5 miles of The Pinery
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
39 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
25 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,324
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
22 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,416
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
34 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,677
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17211 Niwot Place
17211 Niwot Place, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2800 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! *** This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1060 sqft
Available to move in 7/20/2020 Tall ceilings and natural light are the first things you notice when you enter this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1200 square foot condo.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19212 East Clear Creek Drive
19212 East Clear Creek Drive, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2330 sqft
19212 East Clear Creek Drive Available 07/25/20 You've found the perfect rental! - Its the perfect blend of quality, style, and location*you could not pick a better street to be on- tree-lined, quiet, flat and easy access to the Cherry Creek Trail 2
Last updated July 9 at 06:00pm
Contact for Availability
Founders Village
174 Ponderosa Street
174 Ponderosa Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice partially furnished home in Castle Rock available for a short-term rental (1 month to 6 months). Perfectly positioned to commute to Denver or Colorado Springs. 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2-car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Downtown Castle Rock
652 Sixth Street
652 Sixth Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
652 Sixth Street Available 08/01/20 Unique 5 bed / 3.5 bath Ranch with Walkout Basement in Historic Castle Rock! - Unique 5 bed / 3.5 bath ranch style home with a finished walk out basement.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Castlewood Ranch
6062 Raleigh Cir
6062 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1571 sqft
Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded appliances and island.
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
12853 Capitol Creek St.
12853 Capitop Creek Street, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in Parker's Stroh Ranch community located on a quiet street with a Cul-De-Sac. Recently updated with flooring, carpets, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms that give it a new build feel in an established community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
11733 Crestop Way
11733 Crestop Way, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1950 sqft
This beautiful townhouse will be available for lease coming up on July 1st of this year. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and has over 1,950 square feet of living space.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Metzler Ranch
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.
Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
11759 Lovegrass Drive
11759 Lovegrass Dr, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1989 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 12,13 OR 14 MONTH LEASE!! *** This stunning never lived in 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated December 15 at 09:01pm
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
10428 Celestine Pl
10428 Celestine Place, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3543 sqft
Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonegate in Parker. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home feel open and bright.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6873 Longpark Dr
6873 Longpark Dr, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1539 sqft
Modern, Bright and Open brand new 3 beds 2.5 baths - Property Id: 308123 Modern, Light, Bright and Open brand new 3 beds 2.5 baths single family house for rent in heart of Parker, CO.
