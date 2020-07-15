All apartments in Superior
2855 Rock Creek Circle #274
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

2855 Rock Creek Circle #274

2855 Rock Creek Circle · (720) 307-3776
Location

2855 Rock Creek Circle, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1492 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Rock Creek Paired Home! - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA paired home is bright, cheery, and boasts new flooring and paint throughout! With stainless steel appliances and kitchen sink to match, freshly painted cabinets, updated fixtures and ceiling fans, this home is sure to please! Enjoy an open living room with a fireplace and views of the flatirons. Upstairs, you'll find a huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a 5-piece master bath. You'll love the convenience of grocery shopping, dining, Starbucks, community park, football field, baseball fields, playground, pool and more all less than a quarter mile from home! Less than 2 miles to highway 36, 8 miles from Boulder, less than 7 miles to 93, 2.5 miles to the E-470. This home has it all, location, amenities and luxury! *Sorry, no cats. Sorry, no students. Ask about our dog policy*

SHOWINGS ARE SET TO BEGIN ON OR ABOUT THE 25TH OF JULY. CALL US TODAY!

WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5887326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 have any available units?
2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 have?
Some of 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 is pet friendly.
Does 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 offer parking?
Yes, 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 offers parking.
Does 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 have a pool?
Yes, 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 has a pool.
Does 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 have accessible units?
No, 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 has units with air conditioning.
