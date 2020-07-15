Amenities

2855 Rock Creek Circle #274 Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Rock Creek Paired Home! - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA paired home is bright, cheery, and boasts new flooring and paint throughout! With stainless steel appliances and kitchen sink to match, freshly painted cabinets, updated fixtures and ceiling fans, this home is sure to please! Enjoy an open living room with a fireplace and views of the flatirons. Upstairs, you'll find a huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a 5-piece master bath. You'll love the convenience of grocery shopping, dining, Starbucks, community park, football field, baseball fields, playground, pool and more all less than a quarter mile from home! Less than 2 miles to highway 36, 8 miles from Boulder, less than 7 miles to 93, 2.5 miles to the E-470. This home has it all, location, amenities and luxury! *Sorry, no cats. Sorry, no students. Ask about our dog policy*



SHOWINGS ARE SET TO BEGIN ON OR ABOUT THE 25TH OF JULY. CALL US TODAY!



WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5887326)