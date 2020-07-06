2202 Bristol st

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/29 Immaculate 3 br 2.5 ba Superior - Property Id: 139199



Available Aug 1st 2019!!!



Immaculate , spacious 3 br 2.5 bath ready for immediate occupancy. New paint, hardwood floors, bright white cabinets and stainless appliances highlight this entry level home in beautiful Rock Creek.

Master bathroom has large soaking tub, all bathrooms are updated and has brand new toilets installed.



Large deck and shade trees to relax on the backyard.

finished basement makes an ideal guest space ,recreational area or office/business space.

Newer furnace, A/C .

Washer/Dryer included- the convenience of today's best rent.



Please contact 303-512-3584 to schedule showings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139199p

