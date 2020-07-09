203 W Coal Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage

Wonderful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in desirable Superior! Main floor master and laundry! Mountain views from your front porch! No next door neighbors. Low maintenance xeriscape yard - low water bill! Finished basement.

Walking distance to Founders Park, soccer fields, basketball court, Target and other shopping. Quick access to Highway 36 and easy commute to Boulder, Denver and surrounding areas. Bring the family - you're home!



Rent $2500/month plus all utilities. Deposit $3000

Small dog considered. No cats. No fenced yard. No more than 3 unrelated people. No students.



Boulder Valley School District

Monarch Schools



ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE MASK AND GLOVES AND NO TOUCHING INTERIOR SURFACES.



