203 W Coal Creek Dr
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

203 W Coal Creek Dr

203 West Coal Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 West Coal Creek Drive, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
Wonderful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in desirable Superior! Main floor master and laundry! Mountain views from your front porch! No next door neighbors. Low maintenance xeriscape yard - low water bill! Finished basement.
Walking distance to Founders Park, soccer fields, basketball court, Target and other shopping. Quick access to Highway 36 and easy commute to Boulder, Denver and surrounding areas. Bring the family - you're home!

Rent $2500/month plus all utilities. Deposit $3000
Small dog considered. No cats. No fenced yard. No more than 3 unrelated people. No students.

Boulder Valley School District
Monarch Schools

ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE MASK AND GLOVES AND NO TOUCHING INTERIOR SURFACES.

Image of Photo ID required to be on file with office for all showings. Please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com for more information and application requirements. For showings text Ann 720-537-1557.

Paid applications are processed in the order they are received. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.dakotamgmt.com for the most accurate up to date information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

