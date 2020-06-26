1934 Oxford Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse community garden dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

SADDLEBROOK 2 BED/2 BATH CONDO - SUPERIOR - Beautiful condo that is light and bright! There is secured entry into the Saddlebrook community, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with a scenic mountain views. You have easy access to local parks, the Superior Recreation Center and Highway 36. The community features a pool, hot tub, clubhouse, community garden, etc. This condo offers you a clean and fresh decor featuring all appliances including washer and dryer. 1 car attached garage with an extended driveway and a reserved parking spot.



(RLNE2337493)