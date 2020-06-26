All apartments in Superior
Location

1934 Oxford Lane, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
SADDLEBROOK 2 BED/2 BATH CONDO - SUPERIOR - Beautiful condo that is light and bright! There is secured entry into the Saddlebrook community, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with a scenic mountain views. You have easy access to local parks, the Superior Recreation Center and Highway 36. The community features a pool, hot tub, clubhouse, community garden, etc. This condo offers you a clean and fresh decor featuring all appliances including washer and dryer. 1 car attached garage with an extended driveway and a reserved parking spot.

(RLNE2337493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Oxford Lane have any available units?
1934 Oxford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1934 Oxford Lane have?
Some of 1934 Oxford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Oxford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Oxford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Oxford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 Oxford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1934 Oxford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1934 Oxford Lane offers parking.
Does 1934 Oxford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1934 Oxford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Oxford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1934 Oxford Lane has a pool.
Does 1934 Oxford Lane have accessible units?
No, 1934 Oxford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Oxford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Oxford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Oxford Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1934 Oxford Lane has units with air conditioning.
