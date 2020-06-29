Rent Calculator
1380 Stoneham Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM
1380 Stoneham Street
1380 Stoneham Street
Location
1380 Stoneham Street, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Superior - Remodeled three bedroom + den home in Superior. New carpet, new tile floors, new master shower and new kitchen appliances!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5164055)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1380 Stoneham Street have any available units?
1380 Stoneham Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Superior, CO
.
What amenities does 1380 Stoneham Street have?
Some of 1380 Stoneham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1380 Stoneham Street currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Stoneham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Stoneham Street pet-friendly?
No, 1380 Stoneham Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Superior
.
Does 1380 Stoneham Street offer parking?
Yes, 1380 Stoneham Street offers parking.
Does 1380 Stoneham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1380 Stoneham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Stoneham Street have a pool?
No, 1380 Stoneham Street does not have a pool.
Does 1380 Stoneham Street have accessible units?
No, 1380 Stoneham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Stoneham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 Stoneham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 Stoneham Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1380 Stoneham Street has units with air conditioning.
