1380 Stoneham Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Remodeled Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Superior - Remodeled three bedroom + den home in Superior. New carpet, new tile floors, new master shower and new kitchen appliances!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5164055)