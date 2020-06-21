All apartments in Superior
104 Cayauga Way

104 Cayauge Way · (303) 621-4694
Location

104 Cayauge Way, Superior, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1869 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom family home in Superior! Hardwood kitchen floors. Home has open first floor layout that looks directly into the fenced in backyard, the possibilities are endless! Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Kitchen has large pantry and all appliances. Basement is FINISHED with an open area, extra bedroom, washer/dryer, full bathroom, and storage space!

Medium or small dog considered with additional deposit.

This home is within walking distance to Costco, Super Target, Panera Bread, Abo's Pizza, and more!

Near by Schools have great ratings:
Superior Elementary
K-8 Eldorado
Monarch High School
Monarch K-8

Please contact Samantha by phone at (3zero3) 621.4694 or by email at Sam@DakotaMGMT.com to make an appointment! Photo of ID is required at showing.

No smoking. No growing. No undergrad students. Not responsible for 3rd party advertisements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

