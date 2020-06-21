104 Cayauga Way

Amenities

Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom family home in Superior! Hardwood kitchen floors. Home has open first floor layout that looks directly into the fenced in backyard, the possibilities are endless! Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Kitchen has large pantry and all appliances. Basement is FINISHED with an open area, extra bedroom, washer/dryer, full bathroom, and storage space!



Medium or small dog considered with additional deposit.



This home is within walking distance to Costco, Super Target, Panera Bread, Abo's Pizza, and more!



Near by Schools have great ratings:

Superior Elementary

K-8 Eldorado

Monarch High School

Monarch K-8



Please contact Samantha by phone at (3zero3) 621.4694 or by email at Sam@DakotaMGMT.com to make an appointment! Photo of ID is required at showing.



No smoking. No growing. No undergrad students. Not responsible for 3rd party advertisements.