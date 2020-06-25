All apartments in Superior
104 Cayauga Way

104 Cayauga Way
Location

104 Cayauga Way, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

Free rent for the remainder of July 2019!
Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom family home in Superior! Hardwood kitchen floors newly refinished! Home has open first floor layout that looks directly into the fenced in backyard, the possibilities are endless! Has a master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Kitchen is complete with a large pantry and brand new dishwasher. Basement is FINISHED with an open area, extra bedroom, washer/dryer, full bathroom, and storage space!

Medium or small dog considered with additional deposit.

This home is within walking distance to Costco, Super Target, Panera Bread, Abo's Pizza, and more!

Near by Schools have great ratings:
Superior Elementary
K-8 Eldorado
Monarch High School
Monarch K-8

Please contact Samantha by phone at (3zero3) 621.4694 or by email at Sam@DakotaMGMT.com to make an appointment! Photo of ID is required at showing.

No smoking. No growing. Not responsible for 3rd party advertisements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Cayauga Way have any available units?
104 Cayauga Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 104 Cayauga Way have?
Some of 104 Cayauga Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Cayauga Way currently offering any rent specials?
104 Cayauga Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Cayauga Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Cayauga Way is pet friendly.
Does 104 Cayauga Way offer parking?
Yes, 104 Cayauga Way offers parking.
Does 104 Cayauga Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Cayauga Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Cayauga Way have a pool?
No, 104 Cayauga Way does not have a pool.
Does 104 Cayauga Way have accessible units?
No, 104 Cayauga Way does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Cayauga Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Cayauga Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Cayauga Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Cayauga Way has units with air conditioning.
