9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203

Buffalo Ridge Condos-All Utilities, Clubhouse, Wifi, Bus Route & Views
Buffalo Ridge 203C
Location: Silverthorne/Wildernest
Bedrooms: 2 / Bathrooms: 2
Type: Condo
AVAILABLE: July 5th, 2020
Pets: No
Furnished: Yes
Heating Type: Common hot water baseboard boiler
12 Month Lease: $1,950.00 per Month
Square feet: 865
Utilities Included:
Electric / Gas
Heat / Hot Water
Trash / Snow Removal
Water / Sewer
Cable TV / Internet / Wifi
Utilities Not Included:
Phone
Amenities
Clubhouse/Common Pool & Hot Tub
1 Space Carport
Common Laundry
Bus Route
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2283828)