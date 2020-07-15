All apartments in Summit County
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203

9849 Ryan Gulch Road · (970) 364-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO 80498

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Amenities

carport
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Buffalo Ridge Condos-All Utilities, Clubhouse, Wifi, Bus Route & Views - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wildernest AND COMPLETE QUESTIONNAIRE FIRST!!!

Buffalo Ridge 203C
Location: Silverthorne/Wildernest
Bedrooms: 2 / Bathrooms: 2
Type: Condo

AVAILABLE: July 5th, 2020

Pets: No
Furnished: Yes
Heating Type: Common hot water baseboard boiler
12 Month Lease: $1,950.00 per Month
Square feet: 865

Utilities Included:
Electric / Gas
Heat / Hot Water
Trash / Snow Removal
Water / Sewer
Cable TV / Internet / Wifi

Utilities Not Included:
Phone

Amenities
Clubhouse/Common Pool & Hot Tub
1 Space Carport
Common Laundry
Bus Route

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2283828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 have any available units?
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 have?
Some of 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203's amenities include carport, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit County.
Does 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
