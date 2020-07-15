89100 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 308BB

Amenities
Buffalo Village 308BB
Location: Wildernest/Silverthorne
Bedrooms: 2 / Bathrooms: 2
Type: Condo
AVAILABLE: JULY 6, 2020
Pets: No
Furnished: Yes
Heating Type: Common
12 Month Lease: $2,000.00 per Month
Square feet: 956
Appointments: Showings by appointment only
Utilities Included:
Electric / Gas/Heat
Trash / Snow Removal
Water / Sewer
Cable TV / Internet
Utilities Not Included:
Phone
Amenities:
Clubhouse / Pool / Hot Tub
Elevator / Common Laundry
On Bus Route & Great Views
Granite counters, stainless appliances, newer carpet
