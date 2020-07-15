Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Long Term- 6 Zoe Court - Great location between Frisco and Breckenridge! Unfurnished 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom duplex at Farmers Grove is available for move in July 5 for annual lease. This 1,186 Sq. Ft. property is located on .0745 acres and includes an attached 1 car garage, washer/dryer and a spacious, multi-level floor plan. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Crawl space duct work recently insulated for more efficient heating. Great location at Farmer's Corner, close to schools! Recreation path close by, quick drive to Breckenridge Resort. No pets/ No smoking.



$2,400 per month plus utilities.



No Pets Allowed



