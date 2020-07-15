All apartments in Summit County
6 Zoe Court

6 Zoe Ct · (970) 468-9137
Location

6 Zoe Ct, Summit County, CO 80424

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Zoe Court · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Long Term- 6 Zoe Court - Great location between Frisco and Breckenridge! Unfurnished 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom duplex at Farmers Grove is available for move in July 5 for annual lease. This 1,186 Sq. Ft. property is located on .0745 acres and includes an attached 1 car garage, washer/dryer and a spacious, multi-level floor plan. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Crawl space duct work recently insulated for more efficient heating. Great location at Farmer's Corner, close to schools! Recreation path close by, quick drive to Breckenridge Resort. No pets/ No smoking.

$2,400 per month plus utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2776824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

