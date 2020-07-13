Apartment List
116 Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stratmoor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
525 Sinton Avenue
525 Sinton Avenue, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2513 sqft
525 Sinton Avenue Available 07/24/20 525 Sinton Avenue - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Stratmoor Hills with fantastic view of mountains and city. Located on cul-de-sac with a great open floor plan.
20 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
$
18 Units Available
Cheyenne Hills
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.

1 Unit Available
Southborough
4042 Baytown Drive
4042 Baytown Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1540 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse in Sunstone Townhome Complex. Mature landscaping throughout the complex with maintenance provided by the HOA community including snow removal. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.

1 Unit Available
4673 pleasant port View
4673 Pleasant Port Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1501 sqft
Virtual TOUR underneath the picture. Brand New TownHome. Air Conditioning. This End Unit provides additional natural lighting for both the living area and bedrooms upstairs. The Main level offers an Open Floor plan with Living Room and Kitchen.

1 Unit Available
4661 Pleasant Port View
4661 Pleasant Port Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1600 sqft
New home, never lived in! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom single family house.

1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E
3710 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1137 sqft
This upper level unit features a gas fireplace, central air conditioning, storage unit, and single car carport.

1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
1241 Eastmeadow Dr
1241 Eastmeadow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 sqft
Close to Fort Carson! Southwest - Cheyenne Meadows area Rancher. Approx. 1,110 total and finished sq ft.Includes kitchen appliances and wood burning fireplace. Three bedrooms and two full baths all on one level.

1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G
3665 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Upper level condo Strawberry Fields - Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking the tennis courts at Strawberry Fields condo complex. Gated community with outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts. Water and sewer are included.

1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
3827 Glenhurst ST
3827 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1740 sqft
3BR 2BA 2-Car Gar Tri-Level Home in 80906 - Tri-level home close to World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain & Downtown C/S. Main level has living room and kitchen with dining area. Patio door from dining area to deck. Forced air heat.

1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
1719 S Canoe Creek Drive
1719 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Cheyenne Hills
850 Quail Lake Cir
850 Quail Lake Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2117 sqft
Spectacular view off of deck and a large fenced backyard are just a couple of the advantages of this beautiful home near Quail Lake! This three level property features central air conditioning, a wood burning fireplace, and jetted bathtub in the
23 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
31 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
8 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
7 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
2 Units Available
Skyway
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
8 Units Available
Skyway
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
4 Units Available
Eastborough
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
87 Units Available
Stratton Meadows
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$869
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
840 sqft
Special! Rest of May rent free on 1x1 move in by May 15th. ½ off application and admin fees for May move ins. Ask about preleasing specials. Limited time offer.
6 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1288 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
8 Units Available
Rustic Hills
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
738 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Stratmoor, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stratmoor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

