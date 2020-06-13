234 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stonegate, CO
You might not expect to see a moose wandering through the outskirts of Denver, but the sight isn't unfamiliar in the community of Stonegate. Tucked on the far southeastern edge of Denver's metropolitan area, the community is a seamless fusion of modern metropolitan living and back-to-nature relaxation.
Stonegate nestles between Centennial and Parker, but only hearkens back to the mid-1990s unlike its more historic neighbors. This means if you're looking for a newer community where modern conveniences and architecture are standard, Stonegate might be a good fit. Set at an elevation of 5,876 feet, Stonegate offers four distinct seasons and views of the Front Range. See more
Finding an apartment in Stonegate that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.