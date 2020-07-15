Amenities

9783 Ironstone Place Available 08/01/20 Perfect Stonegate home loaded with upgrades on a cul-de-sac. - This lovely home with 3 bedrooms up + office on main level with built in stone desk. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen complete with silestone counters, roll outs in kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, viking fridge, bosch dishwasher, huge stainless steel sink. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors throughout the main level and stairs - 2-way fireplace compliments family room and main floor office - double cell blinds - designer lighting - premium carpet upstairs - central air - ceiling fans throughout - upgraded bathrooms with new counters and tile. Large backyard with huge trex deck is perfect for BBQ’s, or just relaxing and taking in beautiful Colorado. No houses behind - privacy. Stonegate pools, tennis courts, parks and schools only a few bocks away - it doesn’t get better than this. Full unfinished basement for storage. 2 car garage.



(RLNE5860129)