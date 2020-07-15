All apartments in Stonegate
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

9783 Ironstone Place

9783 Ironstone Place · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9783 Ironstone Place, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9783 Ironstone Place · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
9783 Ironstone Place Available 08/01/20 Perfect Stonegate home loaded with upgrades on a cul-de-sac.  - This lovely home with 3 bedrooms up + office on main level with built in stone desk. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen complete with silestone counters, roll outs in kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, viking fridge, bosch dishwasher, huge stainless steel sink. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors throughout the main level and stairs - 2-way fireplace compliments family room and main floor office - double cell blinds - designer lighting - premium carpet upstairs - central air - ceiling fans throughout - upgraded bathrooms with new counters and tile.  Large backyard with huge trex deck is perfect for BBQ’s, or just relaxing and taking in beautiful Colorado. No houses behind - privacy.  Stonegate pools, tennis courts, parks and schools only a few bocks away - it doesn’t get better than this. Full unfinished basement for storage. 2 car garage.

(RLNE5860129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9783 Ironstone Place have any available units?
9783 Ironstone Place has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9783 Ironstone Place have?
Some of 9783 Ironstone Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9783 Ironstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
9783 Ironstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9783 Ironstone Place pet-friendly?
No, 9783 Ironstone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stonegate.
Does 9783 Ironstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 9783 Ironstone Place offers parking.
Does 9783 Ironstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9783 Ironstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9783 Ironstone Place have a pool?
Yes, 9783 Ironstone Place has a pool.
Does 9783 Ironstone Place have accessible units?
No, 9783 Ironstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9783 Ironstone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9783 Ironstone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9783 Ironstone Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9783 Ironstone Place has units with air conditioning.
