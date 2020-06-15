9362 Amison Cir. #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Updated 3 Bed/4 Bath Townhouse in Stonegate!!!! - Beautifully updated two story townhome in desirable Stonegate community!! New Paint and Carpet throughout unit!!! Kitchen features hardwood floors, sliding doors to balcony and all appliances included! All three bedrooms have full bathrooms attached. Attached 1 Car Garage with extra room for storage! Washer/Dryer included with Upper level laundry for added ease! Community Pool to take full advantage of! Short distance to shops, restaurants and 470 for an easy commute, too!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE4857196)