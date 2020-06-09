Beautiful home in the Sierra Ridge community in Parker. Two-story single family house featuring three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Great open floor plan combined with high ceilings and also an unfinished basement for extra storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10611 Casper Street have any available units?
10611 Casper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 10611 Casper Street have?
Some of 10611 Casper Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10611 Casper Street currently offering any rent specials?
10611 Casper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.