848 Choke Cherry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Luxury 6 bedroom / 6.5 bath homeDirect ski access onto Two Creeks main ski run. ONLY 20 FEET FROM PATIO. An easy run to ski.Living room with gas fireplace and 65'' TVMedia room with gas fireplace 75'' TV 50'' TV in kitchen sitting roomGourmet kitchen with Viking stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, two dishwashersSeparate bar with wine cooler and additional refrigeratorThe Choke Cherry Cottage is a unique, Snowmass Village luxury ski in /ski out rental located directly on the Cascade trail in Two Creeks. Enjoy the comfort of this 5,500 square foot home, featuring amenities that will make your vacation all the more relaxing and easy; an outdoor hot tub, 8 fireplaces throughout the house, heated marble and granite floors, a large media room, 2 car garage and heated exterior walks.