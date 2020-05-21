7675 Sherman Street

Amenities

Listing is for 1 bedroom in shared 3 bedroom Duplex. The space: - Fully remodeled and nicely updated over the past 12 months. The common areas are furnished. Expansive fenced in backyard with storage sheds. Washer and Dryer in unit, easy parking on street, and driveway. Security deposit of one month's rent due prior to signing lease. The Area:-Very nice, quiet neighborhood in North Denver (easy parking!) - 2 minutes from I-36 and I-25 - 10-15 minute car ride into Downtown Denver - Very close to bike paths

1 private Upstairs Bedroom -$725.00



The space: - 3 bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex. Fully remodeled and nicely updated over the past 12 months. -- The home is approximately 1,100 square feet. The common areas are completely furnished.



- A very nice backyard - Two washers and dryers in the house - Parking: Car Port, Garage, Space in driveway & street for parking.



-Security deposit of one month's rent due prior to signing lease.



-Utilities included!!!



-No pets



The Area:



-Very nice, quiet neighborhood in North Denver (easy parking!) - 2 minutes from I-36 and I-25 - 10-15 minute car ride into Downtown Denver



- Very close to bike paths