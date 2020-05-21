All apartments in Sherrelwood
7675 Sherman Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:56 AM

7675 Sherman Street

7675 Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

7675 Sherman Street, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Listing is for 1 bedroom in shared 3 bedroom Duplex. The space: - Fully remodeled and nicely updated over the past 12 months. The common areas are furnished. Expansive fenced in backyard with storage sheds. Washer and Dryer in unit, easy parking on street, and driveway. Security deposit of one month's rent due prior to signing lease. The Area:-Very nice, quiet neighborhood in North Denver (easy parking!) - 2 minutes from I-36 and I-25 - 10-15 minute car ride into Downtown Denver - Very close to bike paths
1 private Upstairs Bedroom -$725.00

The space: - 3 bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex. Fully remodeled and nicely updated over the past 12 months. -- The home is approximately 1,100 square feet. The common areas are completely furnished.

- A very nice backyard - Two washers and dryers in the house - Parking: Car Port, Garage, Space in driveway & street for parking.

-Security deposit of one month's rent due prior to signing lease.

-Utilities included!!!

-No pets

The Area:

-Very nice, quiet neighborhood in North Denver (easy parking!) - 2 minutes from I-36 and I-25 - 10-15 minute car ride into Downtown Denver

- Very close to bike paths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7675 Sherman Street have any available units?
7675 Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 7675 Sherman Street have?
Some of 7675 Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7675 Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
7675 Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7675 Sherman Street pet-friendly?
No, 7675 Sherman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherrelwood.
Does 7675 Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 7675 Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 7675 Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7675 Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7675 Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 7675 Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 7675 Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 7675 Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7675 Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7675 Sherman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7675 Sherman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7675 Sherman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

