Single Family Home - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family home with new flooring, paint, and appliances!! Great location close to US-36 and I-25
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Dakin St have any available units?
500 Dakin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 500 Dakin St have?
Some of 500 Dakin St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Dakin St currently offering any rent specials?
500 Dakin St is not currently offering any rent specials.