Home
/
Sheridan, CO
/
4213 South Decatur Street
4213 South Decatur Street
4213 South Decatur Street
No Longer Available
Location
4213 South Decatur Street, Sheridan, CO 80110
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Clean Renovated 5 Bed 3 Bath home in great location.
-Stainless steel appliances
-New Carpet
-New Paint
-Granite countertops
-Remodeled bathrooms
Must See!
Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4213 South Decatur Street have any available units?
4213 South Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sheridan, CO
.
What amenities does 4213 South Decatur Street have?
Some of 4213 South Decatur Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4213 South Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
4213 South Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 South Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 South Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 4213 South Decatur Street offer parking?
Yes, 4213 South Decatur Street offers parking.
Does 4213 South Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 South Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 South Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 4213 South Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 4213 South Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 4213 South Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 South Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 South Decatur Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 South Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4213 South Decatur Street has units with air conditioning.
