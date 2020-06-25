All apartments in Sheridan
Home
/
Sheridan, CO
/
4172 South Eliot Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 3:49 PM

4172 South Eliot Street

4172 South Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

4172 South Eliot Street, Sheridan, CO 80110

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sheridan will welcome you with 1,300 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a spacious living room, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

1 pet is welcome upon owner approval, a $300 pet fee, and pet rent.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4172 South Eliot Street have any available units?
4172 South Eliot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheridan, CO.
What amenities does 4172 South Eliot Street have?
Some of 4172 South Eliot Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4172 South Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
4172 South Eliot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4172 South Eliot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4172 South Eliot Street is pet friendly.
Does 4172 South Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 4172 South Eliot Street offers parking.
Does 4172 South Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4172 South Eliot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4172 South Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 4172 South Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 4172 South Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 4172 South Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4172 South Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4172 South Eliot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4172 South Eliot Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4172 South Eliot Street has units with air conditioning.
