4172 South Eliot Street

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sheridan will welcome you with 1,300 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a spacious living room, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



1 pet is welcome upon owner approval, a $300 pet fee, and pet rent.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



