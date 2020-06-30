All apartments in Sheridan
3825 South King Street
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:08 AM

3825 South King Street

3825 South King Street · No Longer Available
Location

3825 South King Street, Sheridan, CO 80236

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Come enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. This home is conveniently positioned with quick access to great shopping, dining, entertainment with The River Point at Sheridan commercial plex and not to mention hwy 285 to the mountains at your door step!

Newly updated trim, new paint and a clean place to call home.

Two Off street parking is included in rent price.
Enjoy shared laundry.

Application can be filled out online at www.bw-rentals.com

Application is needed for anyone over the age of 18.

For more information please reach out by phone or email, see info. below:

Call 720-441-2613
or
Email: Rentals@bw-realestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 South King Street have any available units?
3825 South King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheridan, CO.
What amenities does 3825 South King Street have?
Some of 3825 South King Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 South King Street currently offering any rent specials?
3825 South King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 South King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 South King Street is pet friendly.
Does 3825 South King Street offer parking?
Yes, 3825 South King Street offers parking.
Does 3825 South King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 South King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 South King Street have a pool?
No, 3825 South King Street does not have a pool.
Does 3825 South King Street have accessible units?
No, 3825 South King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 South King Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 South King Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 South King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 South King Street does not have units with air conditioning.

