All apartments in Sheridan
Find more places like 3773 s Grove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sheridan, CO
/
3773 s Grove St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3773 s Grove St

3773 South Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sheridan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3773 South Grove Street, Sheridan, CO 80110

Amenities

fireplace
furnished
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Basement Apt for rent - Property Id: 71392

Private entrance
Fire place in LR Big bed room.'
900 square ft.
New carpets.
$880.00 a month
$400.00 security deposit
$100.00. cleaning deposit.
Call 303-7816898
Cell 720-595-1852 text or call
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71392
Property Id 71392

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5381629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3773 s Grove St have any available units?
3773 s Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheridan, CO.
What amenities does 3773 s Grove St have?
Some of 3773 s Grove St's amenities include fireplace, furnished, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3773 s Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
3773 s Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3773 s Grove St pet-friendly?
No, 3773 s Grove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sheridan.
Does 3773 s Grove St offer parking?
No, 3773 s Grove St does not offer parking.
Does 3773 s Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3773 s Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3773 s Grove St have a pool?
No, 3773 s Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 3773 s Grove St have accessible units?
No, 3773 s Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 3773 s Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3773 s Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3773 s Grove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3773 s Grove St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr
Sheridan, CO 80110

Similar Pages

Sheridan 1 BedroomsSheridan 2 Bedrooms
Sheridan Apartments with ParkingSheridan Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sheridan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, CO
The Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COBerthoud, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College