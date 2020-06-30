Private entrance Fire place in LR Big bed room.' 900 square ft. New carpets. $880.00 a month $400.00 security deposit $100.00. cleaning deposit. Call 303-7816898 Cell 720-595-1852 text or call Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71392 Property Id 71392
No Dogs Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3773 s Grove St have any available units?
3773 s Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheridan, CO.
What amenities does 3773 s Grove St have?
Some of 3773 s Grove St's amenities include fireplace, furnished, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3773 s Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
3773 s Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.