Great remodel!Everything new! End Unit! Great location easy access to mountains and downtown. Light rail less than 2 miles away. Shopping, Movie Theaters and Restaurants all within a couple of miles. Call Today for your private showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 have any available units?
3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheridan, CO.
Is 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.