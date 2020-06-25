All apartments in Sheridan
Find more places like 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sheridan, CO
/
3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1
Last updated June 10 2019 at 4:53 AM

3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1

3653 South Knox Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sheridan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3653 South Knox Court, Sheridan, CO 80236

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Great remodel!Everything new! End Unit! Great location easy access to mountains and downtown. Light rail less than 2 miles away. Shopping, Movie Theaters and Restaurants all within a couple of miles. Call Today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 have any available units?
3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheridan, CO.
Is 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sheridan.
Does 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 offer parking?
No, 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 have a pool?
No, 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3653 S. Knox Court Unit 1 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr
Sheridan, CO 80110

Similar Pages

Sheridan 1 BedroomsSheridan 2 Bedrooms
Sheridan Apartments with ParkingSheridan Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sheridan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, CO
The Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COBerthoud, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College