Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Shaw Heights, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shaw Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shaw Heights
8947 Mccoy Pl
8947 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters, Custom cabinets, Tile and carpet flooring, Washer/Dryer hookups for a stackable, Window A/C unit in the

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Shaw Heights
8828 Lowell Boulevard - 1
8828 Lowell Boulevard, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Two bedroom duplex in Westminster. Has garage and washer & dryer and an extra parking space. Completely redone. New Floor, paint, bathroom, new kitchen cabinets and new appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Shaw Heights
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
14 Units Available
Central Westminster
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
29 Units Available
Far Horizons
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
14 Units Available
Central Westminster
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Last updated July 10 at 10:33am
9 Units Available
Central Westminster
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Central Westminster
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
8666 Decatur South
8666 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Available for immediate move-in * New vinyl, carpet & fresh neutral color paint * Living room has a wood burning fireplace * Central air conditioning * Includes a stackable

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
8657 Clay St. #368
8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade.
Results within 5 miles of Shaw Heights
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Northglenn
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
28 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
42 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,477
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
26 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
30 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
41 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Central Westminster
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Shaw Heights, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shaw Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

