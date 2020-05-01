All apartments in Shaw Heights
8701 Oakwood St

8701 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8701 Oakwood Drive, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available 05/01/20 Oakwood - Property Id: 262159

Great rental in the Shaw Heights neighborhood. 5 BEDROOMS!! Large living room upstairs as well as a bonus family room in the basement. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Huge deck in the back perfect for those summer bbqs.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Oakwood St have any available units?
8701 Oakwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 8701 Oakwood St have?
Some of 8701 Oakwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Oakwood St currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Oakwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Oakwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8701 Oakwood St is pet friendly.
Does 8701 Oakwood St offer parking?
No, 8701 Oakwood St does not offer parking.
Does 8701 Oakwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 Oakwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Oakwood St have a pool?
No, 8701 Oakwood St does not have a pool.
Does 8701 Oakwood St have accessible units?
No, 8701 Oakwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Oakwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 Oakwood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 Oakwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 Oakwood St does not have units with air conditioning.

