Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

114 Keystone Dr.

114 Keystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Keystone Drive, Severance, CO 80550

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Well Cared for Ranch Style Home on a Large Lot! - 3 Bed, 2 Bath
Full Unfinished Basement
Open Floor Plan
Vaulted Ceilings
5 Piece Master Bath
GFA Heat & Central A/C
2 Car Attached Garage with Built in Shelving
Huge Fenced Backyard with Sprinkler System
Storage Shed
$1725/Month
Tenant Pays All Utilities Separately
1 Small Dog Under 25lbs Allowed with $250 Non Refundable Pet Fee and $250 Refundable Pet Deposit
No cats please
Section 8 Accepted: No

To schedule a showing please call (720) 438-4322

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5874828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

