114 Keystone Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Well Cared for Ranch Style Home on a Large Lot! - 3 Bed, 2 Bath

Full Unfinished Basement

Open Floor Plan

Vaulted Ceilings

5 Piece Master Bath

GFA Heat & Central A/C

2 Car Attached Garage with Built in Shelving

Huge Fenced Backyard with Sprinkler System

Storage Shed

$1725/Month

Tenant Pays All Utilities Separately

1 Small Dog Under 25lbs Allowed with $250 Non Refundable Pet Fee and $250 Refundable Pet Deposit

No cats please

Section 8 Accepted: No



To schedule a showing please call (720) 438-4322



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5874828)