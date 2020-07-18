All apartments in Security-Widefield
Find more places like 64 Security Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Security-Widefield, CO
/
64 Security Blvd
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

64 Security Blvd

64 Security Boulevard · (719) 632-0463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Security-Widefield
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

64 Security Boulevard, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Fountain Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Update charming ranch style home in Fountain Valley! This one includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. This home also features a covered patio and fenced back yard. This one is a stand out in the neighborhood! 936 sq. ft. of living space. District 3 schools. A maximum of 2 pets may be allowed with additional deposit. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

This property is available for move in on 8/08/20

This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Security Blvd have any available units?
64 Security Blvd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64 Security Blvd have?
Some of 64 Security Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Security Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
64 Security Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Security Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Security Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 64 Security Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 64 Security Blvd offers parking.
Does 64 Security Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Security Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Security Blvd have a pool?
No, 64 Security Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 64 Security Blvd have accessible units?
No, 64 Security Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Security Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Security Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Security Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Security Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 64 Security Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield 3 Bedrooms
Security-Widefield Apartments with ParkingSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Pools
Security-Widefield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, CO
Fountain, COMonument, COCastle Pines, COWoodmoor, CO
Gleneagle, COManitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity