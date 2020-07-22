All apartments in Security-Widefield
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

4661 Pleasant Port View

4661 Pleasant Port Vw · (833) 367-6963
Location

4661 Pleasant Port Vw, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1545 · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

New home, never lived in! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom single family house.The Main Level offers an Open Floorplan with Living Room, Kitchen which features upgraded 42" Cabinets, granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. The Upper Level Features Master Bedroom with private bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full second bath. This home is close to Military Bases, Schools, Shopping and Much More!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5900065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4661 Pleasant Port View have any available units?
4661 Pleasant Port View has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4661 Pleasant Port View have?
Some of 4661 Pleasant Port View's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4661 Pleasant Port View currently offering any rent specials?
4661 Pleasant Port View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4661 Pleasant Port View pet-friendly?
Yes, 4661 Pleasant Port View is pet friendly.
Does 4661 Pleasant Port View offer parking?
Yes, 4661 Pleasant Port View offers parking.
Does 4661 Pleasant Port View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4661 Pleasant Port View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4661 Pleasant Port View have a pool?
No, 4661 Pleasant Port View does not have a pool.
Does 4661 Pleasant Port View have accessible units?
No, 4661 Pleasant Port View does not have accessible units.
Does 4661 Pleasant Port View have units with dishwashers?
No, 4661 Pleasant Port View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4661 Pleasant Port View have units with air conditioning?
No, 4661 Pleasant Port View does not have units with air conditioning.
