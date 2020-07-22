4661 Pleasant Port View

Amenities

New home, never lived in! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom single family house.The Main Level offers an Open Floorplan with Living Room, Kitchen which features upgraded 42" Cabinets, granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. The Upper Level Features Master Bedroom with private bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full second bath. This home is close to Military Bases, Schools, Shopping and Much More!



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5900065)