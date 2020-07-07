All apartments in Security-Widefield
Find more places like
126 Widefield Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Security-Widefield, CO
/
126 Widefield Boulevard
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:42 PM

126 Widefield Boulevard

126 Widefield Boulevard · (719) 435-0511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Security-Widefield
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

126 Widefield Boulevard, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 126 Widefield Boulevard have any available units?
126 Widefield Boulevard has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 126 Widefield Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
126 Widefield Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Widefield Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Widefield Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 126 Widefield Boulevard offer parking?
No, 126 Widefield Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 126 Widefield Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Widefield Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Widefield Boulevard have a pool?
No, 126 Widefield Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 126 Widefield Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 126 Widefield Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Widefield Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Widefield Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Widefield Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Widefield Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield 3 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield Apartments with ParkingSecurity-Widefield Apartments with PoolsSecurity-Widefield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COFountain, COMonument, COCastle Pines, COWoodmoor, COGleneagle, COManitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College