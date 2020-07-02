924 W 24th Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 story end unit townhome with fenced yard, off street parking, main floor living and upstairs bedrooms. $1,400/month plus utilities. $1,700 security deposit. No smoking. Pets considered. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application.