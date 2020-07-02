All apartments in Rifle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

924 W 24th Street

924 West 24th Street · (970) 379-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

924 West 24th Street, Rifle, CO 81650

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 story end unit townhome with fenced yard, off street parking, main floor living and upstairs bedrooms. $1,400/month plus utilities. $1,700 security deposit. No smoking. Pets considered. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 924 W 24th Street have any available units?
924 W 24th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 924 W 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
924 W 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 W 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 W 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 924 W 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 924 W 24th Street offers parking.
Does 924 W 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 W 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 W 24th Street have a pool?
No, 924 W 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 924 W 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 924 W 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 924 W 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 W 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 W 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 W 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

