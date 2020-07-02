2417 24th Place

Amenities

End unit townhome with laminate floors, woodstove, eat in kitchen and large upstairs bedrooms. Fenced back patio with storage shed. Low exterior maintenance. $1,250/ month plus utilities. $1,550 security deposit. No Smoking. No pets per HOA rules. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application.