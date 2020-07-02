All apartments in Rifle
2417 24th Place
2417 24th Place

2417 24th Place · (970) 379-5383
Location

2417 24th Place, Rifle, CO 81650

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
End unit townhome with laminate floors, woodstove, eat in kitchen and large upstairs bedrooms. Fenced back patio with storage shed. Low exterior maintenance. $1,250/ month plus utilities. $1,550 security deposit. No Smoking. No pets per HOA rules. Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 24th Place have any available units?
2417 24th Place has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2417 24th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2417 24th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 24th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2417 24th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rifle.
Does 2417 24th Place offer parking?
No, 2417 24th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2417 24th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 24th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 24th Place have a pool?
No, 2417 24th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2417 24th Place have accessible units?
No, 2417 24th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 24th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 24th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 24th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2417 24th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
