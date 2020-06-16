902 E 10th St

Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1&1/4 Bath, 2 Car Garage - This home is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/4 bath, 2 Car Garage, additional non-conforming rooms.
Main level is newly remolded with new appliances, wood flooring, and central Air.
This charming property also features a full finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a 1/4 bath. It has a fenced back yard and is on a corner lot with easy access to I25 and US HWY 50,
*Must meet financial requirement, income must be 3 times the rent.
*$35.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult.
*12 Month Lease Agreement Required.
*No: Grows/MMJ/420/Smoking in unit.
*Routine Inspections Performed.
*Proof Liability Insurance is required at Move-in. (may be purchase at office
@ $12.50 mthly or private provider)
*$250.00 Holding Deposit Due Upon Approval.
*Where Pets Are Permitted - Contact our office for pet fees & restrictions.
(RLNE4313862)