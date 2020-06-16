All apartments in Pueblo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

902 E 10th St

902 East 10th Street · (719) 553-5860
Location

902 East 10th Street, Pueblo, CO 81001
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902 E 10th St · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1&1/4 Bath, 2 Car Garage - This home is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/4 bath, 2 Car Garage, additional non-conforming rooms.
Main level is newly remolded with new appliances, wood flooring, and central Air.
This charming property also features a full finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a 1/4 bath. It has a fenced back yard and is on a corner lot with easy access to I25 and US HWY 50,

*Must meet financial requirement, income must be 3 times the rent.
*$35.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult.
*12 Month Lease Agreement Required.
*No: Grows/MMJ/420/Smoking in unit.
*Routine Inspections Performed.
*Proof Liability Insurance is required at Move-in. (may be purchase at office
@ $12.50 mthly or private provider)
*$250.00 Holding Deposit Due Upon Approval.
*Where Pets Are Permitted - Contact our office for pet fees & restrictions.

(RLNE4313862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

