902 E 10th St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1&1/4 Bath, 2 Car Garage - This home is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/4 bath, 2 Car Garage, additional non-conforming rooms.

Main level is newly remolded with new appliances, wood flooring, and central Air.

This charming property also features a full finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a 1/4 bath. It has a fenced back yard and is on a corner lot with easy access to I25 and US HWY 50,



*Must meet financial requirement, income must be 3 times the rent.

*$35.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult.

*12 Month Lease Agreement Required.

*No: Grows/MMJ/420/Smoking in unit.

*Routine Inspections Performed.

*Proof Liability Insurance is required at Move-in. (may be purchase at office

@ $12.50 mthly or private provider)

*$250.00 Holding Deposit Due Upon Approval.

*Where Pets Are Permitted - Contact our office for pet fees & restrictions.



(RLNE4313862)