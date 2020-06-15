All apartments in Pueblo
Home
/
Pueblo, CO
/
729 VETA AVE.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:47 PM

729 VETA AVE.

729 Veta Avenue · (719) 585-8738 ext. 1138
Location

729 Veta Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004
Aberdeen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 729 VETA AVE. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
729 Veta Pueblo Co - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.

Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738

Brick ranch style home with a 2 car detached garage. Close to PCC. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, hardwood floors. Lots of storage in full basement area. No Smoking, Small dog with owner approval and pet fee. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, trash & water. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, Drug Free, No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4753980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 VETA AVE. have any available units?
729 VETA AVE. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 729 VETA AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
729 VETA AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 VETA AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 VETA AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 729 VETA AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 729 VETA AVE. does offer parking.
Does 729 VETA AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 VETA AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 VETA AVE. have a pool?
No, 729 VETA AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 729 VETA AVE. have accessible units?
No, 729 VETA AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 729 VETA AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 VETA AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 VETA AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 VETA AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
