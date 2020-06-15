729 VETA AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

729 Veta Pueblo Co - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.



Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738



Brick ranch style home with a 2 car detached garage. Close to PCC. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, hardwood floors. Lots of storage in full basement area. No Smoking, Small dog with owner approval and pet fee. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, trash & water. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, Drug Free, No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.



No Cats Allowed



