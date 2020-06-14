705 E 8th St

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming home is a cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, also has an unfinished basement with washer / dryer connections. It has a fenced back yard and easy access to I25 and US HWY 50,



*Must meet financial requirement, income must be 3 times the rent.

*$35.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult.

*12 Month Lease Agreement Required.

*No: Grows/MMJ/420/Smoking in unit.

*Routine Inspections Performed.

*Proof Liability Insurance is required at Move-in. (may be purchase at office

@ $12.50 mthly or private provider)

*$250.00 Holding Deposit Due Upon Approval.

*No Pets



(RLNE4773268)