705 E 8th St

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming home is a cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, also has an unfinished basement with washer / dryer connections. It has a fenced back yard and easy access to I25 and US HWY 50,
*Must meet financial requirement, income must be 3 times the rent.
*$35.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult.
*12 Month Lease Agreement Required.
*No: Grows/MMJ/420/Smoking in unit.
*Routine Inspections Performed.
*Proof Liability Insurance is required at Move-in. (may be purchase at office
@ $12.50 mthly or private provider)
*$250.00 Holding Deposit Due Upon Approval.
*No Pets
(RLNE4773268)