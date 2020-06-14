All apartments in Pueblo
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

705 E 8th St

705 East 8th Street · (719) 553-5860
Location

705 East 8th Street, Pueblo, CO 81001
East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 E 8th St · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming home is a cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, also has an unfinished basement with washer / dryer connections. It has a fenced back yard and easy access to I25 and US HWY 50,

*Must meet financial requirement, income must be 3 times the rent.
*$35.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult.
*12 Month Lease Agreement Required.
*No: Grows/MMJ/420/Smoking in unit.
*Routine Inspections Performed.
*Proof Liability Insurance is required at Move-in. (may be purchase at office
@ $12.50 mthly or private provider)
*$250.00 Holding Deposit Due Upon Approval.
*No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 E 8th St have any available units?
705 E 8th St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 E 8th St have?
Some of 705 E 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 E 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
705 E 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 E 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 705 E 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 705 E 8th St offer parking?
No, 705 E 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 705 E 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 E 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 E 8th St have a pool?
No, 705 E 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 705 E 8th St have accessible units?
No, 705 E 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 705 E 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 E 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 E 8th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 E 8th St has units with air conditioning.
