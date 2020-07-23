All apartments in Pueblo
Find more places like 3839 BISON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pueblo, CO
/
3839 BISON LANE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

3839 BISON LANE

3839 Bison Lane · (719) 585-8738 ext. 1138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pueblo
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3839 Bison Lane, Pueblo, CO 81005
South Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3839 BISON LANE · Avail. Aug 5

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3839 BISON LANE Available 08/05/20 ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS - . Apply @ puebloarearentals.com
Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738

South side 2 Story home,. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage. No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8 Housing.
Tenant responsible for electric, gas, trash & water. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, Drug Free, No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5966711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 BISON LANE have any available units?
3839 BISON LANE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3839 BISON LANE have?
Some of 3839 BISON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 BISON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3839 BISON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 BISON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3839 BISON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 3839 BISON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3839 BISON LANE offers parking.
Does 3839 BISON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3839 BISON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 BISON LANE have a pool?
No, 3839 BISON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3839 BISON LANE have accessible units?
No, 3839 BISON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 BISON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 BISON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 BISON LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3839 BISON LANE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3839 BISON LANE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81008
Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave
Pueblo, CO 81008

Similar Pages

Pueblo 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPueblo 3 Bedroom Apartments
Pueblo Apartments with Garages
Pueblo Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COFountain, COMonument, CO
Woodmoor, COGleneagle, COSecurity-Widefield, CO
Manitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hyde Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity