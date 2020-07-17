All apartments in Pueblo
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3223 BALTIMORE AVE.

3223 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3223 Baltimore Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81008
Sky View

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed by: Larry Turner 719-585-8738

Duplex on the north side of Pueblo. 2 beds, 1 bath, washer/drier hook ups in unit. Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric. No smoking, No pets, No section 8 housing. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, And Drug Free. No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. have any available units?
3223 BALTIMORE AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pueblo, CO.
Is 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
3223 BALTIMORE AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. offer parking?
No, 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. have a pool?
No, 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. have accessible units?
No, 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 BALTIMORE AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
