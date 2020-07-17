All apartments in Pueblo
1119 E 14th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1119 E 14th St

1119 East 14th Street · (800) 688-7602
Location

1119 East 14th Street, Pueblo, CO 81001
East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1119 E 14th St · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Ready Now - This recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new paint throughout. Clean and move in ready.

2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Washer & Dryer hookups
3 Car Garage for Extra Storage

Rent $1,100
Deposit $1,100

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 E 14th St have any available units?
1119 E 14th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1119 E 14th St have?
Some of 1119 E 14th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 E 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1119 E 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 E 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 E 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 1119 E 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1119 E 14th St offers parking.
Does 1119 E 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 E 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 E 14th St have a pool?
No, 1119 E 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 1119 E 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1119 E 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 E 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 E 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 E 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 E 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
