Pueblo West, CO
783 S Sterling Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

783 S Sterling Dr

783 South Sterling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

783 South Sterling Drive, Pueblo West, CO 81007

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
783 S Sterling Dr Available 07/06/20 783 S Sterling Drive - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.

Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738

Pueblo West Rancher with full basement. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room. 2 car garage. One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free. No Section 8 Vouchers. No Marijuana Products.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 S Sterling Dr have any available units?
783 S Sterling Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pueblo West, CO.
What amenities does 783 S Sterling Dr have?
Some of 783 S Sterling Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 S Sterling Dr currently offering any rent specials?
783 S Sterling Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 S Sterling Dr pet-friendly?
No, 783 S Sterling Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo West.
Does 783 S Sterling Dr offer parking?
Yes, 783 S Sterling Dr does offer parking.
Does 783 S Sterling Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 S Sterling Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 S Sterling Dr have a pool?
No, 783 S Sterling Dr does not have a pool.
Does 783 S Sterling Dr have accessible units?
No, 783 S Sterling Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 783 S Sterling Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 S Sterling Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 783 S Sterling Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 783 S Sterling Dr has units with air conditioning.
