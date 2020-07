Amenities

w/d hookup dogs allowed air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Stones Throw From City Park 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Goodnight Area - Country Living by the City!!! This unique two bedroom one bath is located in the Goodnight Area close to City Park, Hwy 50 West, and much more. This home features a hard surface flooring throughout with partially finished basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Contact our office for more information!



*Must meet financial requirement, income must be 3 times the rent.

*$35.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Per Adult.

*12 Month Lease Agreement Required.

*No: Grows/MMJ/420/Smoking in unit.

*Routine Inspections Performed.

*Proof Liability Insurance is required at Move-in. (may be purchase at office

@ $12.50 mthly or private provider)

*$250.00 Holding Deposit Due Upon Approval.

*Where Pets Are Permitted - Contact our office for pet fees & restrictions.



(RLNE5580299)