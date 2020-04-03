All apartments in Pitkin County
124 Coldstream Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

124 Coldstream Lane

124 Cold Stream Ln · (970) 379-1907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

124 Cold Stream Ln, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

Centrally located just minutes to both Snowmass ski area and Aspen, this private estate is nestled on five beautiful acres complete with mature landscaping and pond. The grand living room with its soaring ceilings and majestic timber beams is perfect for family gatherings around the large fireplace, grand piano and adjacent formal dining area with fireplace. The spacious chef's kitchen features bar seating for five and a breakfast dining area, which opens up to the cozy sitting room with big screen TV and gas fireplace. The main floor living areas step out to the large outdoor dining/entertaining space where you can take in the breathtaking valley views and appreciate the amenities including: a hot tub, covered patio with a large dining table for 12, built in grill, refrigerator,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Coldstream Lane have any available units?
124 Coldstream Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pitkin County, CO.
What amenities does 124 Coldstream Lane have?
Some of 124 Coldstream Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Coldstream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
124 Coldstream Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Coldstream Lane pet-friendly?
No, 124 Coldstream Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 124 Coldstream Lane offer parking?
Yes, 124 Coldstream Lane offers parking.
Does 124 Coldstream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Coldstream Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Coldstream Lane have a pool?
No, 124 Coldstream Lane does not have a pool.
Does 124 Coldstream Lane have accessible units?
No, 124 Coldstream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Coldstream Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Coldstream Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Coldstream Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Coldstream Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
