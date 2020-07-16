All apartments in Pitkin County
1100 Mclain Flats Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:31 PM

1100 Mclain Flats Road

1100 Mclain Flats Road · (970) 366-0891
1100 Mclain Flats Road, Pitkin County, CO 81611

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
patio / balcony
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
One of the only properties in Aspen to offer 9 bedrooms! This custom home offers breathtaking mountain views and gated privacy on 21 acres while just a 15 minute drive to downtown Aspen! The main home offers seven guest suites and the guest cabin offers 2 suites, kitchen and living room. Every square foot of this home has been tastefully curated to create a unique experience. Gather in the theatre chairs to watch a movie or go get your blood pumping in the gym. Revel in the mountain privacy from the outdoor hot tub or warm up in the indoor sauna. Enjoy culinary creations from the gourmet chef's kitchen with your loved ones or entertain in the spacious great room. Bedding is King, King, King, King, Two Queens, Two Queens, Twelve Twins, Eight Twins, Two Doubles.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 1100 Mclain Flats Road have any available units?
1100 Mclain Flats Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pitkin County, CO.
What amenities does 1100 Mclain Flats Road have?
Some of 1100 Mclain Flats Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Mclain Flats Road currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Mclain Flats Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Mclain Flats Road pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Mclain Flats Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 1100 Mclain Flats Road offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Mclain Flats Road offers parking.
Does 1100 Mclain Flats Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Mclain Flats Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Mclain Flats Road have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Mclain Flats Road has a pool.
Does 1100 Mclain Flats Road have accessible units?
No, 1100 Mclain Flats Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Mclain Flats Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Mclain Flats Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Mclain Flats Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Mclain Flats Road does not have units with air conditioning.
