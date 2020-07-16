1100 Mclain Flats Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool guest suite hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room sauna

One of the only properties in Aspen to offer 9 bedrooms! This custom home offers breathtaking mountain views and gated privacy on 21 acres while just a 15 minute drive to downtown Aspen! The main home offers seven guest suites and the guest cabin offers 2 suites, kitchen and living room. Every square foot of this home has been tastefully curated to create a unique experience. Gather in the theatre chairs to watch a movie or go get your blood pumping in the gym. Revel in the mountain privacy from the outdoor hot tub or warm up in the indoor sauna. Enjoy culinary creations from the gourmet chef's kitchen with your loved ones or entertain in the spacious great room. Bedding is King, King, King, King, Two Queens, Two Queens, Twelve Twins, Eight Twins, Two Doubles.