Parker, CO
9647 Deerhorn Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

9647 Deerhorn Court

9647 Deer Horn Court · No Longer Available
Location

9647 Deer Horn Court, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
* Modern townhome with a lot of natural light facing open space. * New floor on the main level. * Can be furnished for Corporate housing. * Quiet and friendly neighborhood with a lot of indoor and outdoor activates. * In one of the best school districts. * Location, Location, Location!!! Beginning of Parker border line with Meridian, Englewood *** AVAILABLE in March. Modern townhome with a lot of natural light, very open, corner unit with a good breath. Home without maintenance, has newer air conditioner, fireplace, next to the open space. Property have beautiful landscaping with gazebos and fire pit. This unit overlooks the open space, very private with big bushes and a large tree. Good neighbors. Townhome located near E-470, I-25, DTC area, light rail (* in the RTD district, you don't need to pay for parking like other arias when you use RTD services), Park Meadows, Lone Tree, in the one of the best school district - it's a very good neighborhood to leave in. Can walk to the shopping area, recreation center and Cherry Creek path. Belong to Douglas County school district it's one of the best Colorado school districts and one of the best USA counties to leave in. Townhome amenities (Rent will include): 1600 sq ft leaving space, AC (air conditioner), stainless & energy efficient appliances, HOA, water, parking. Main level -- family room with gas fire place, dining room, kitchen, bathroom with a shower, access to patio, couple closets. 2nd level -- has master bedroom with his and hers closets, spare bedroom (can be used for kids or an office, or guest room) , and a bathroom with a bathtub. Basement -- has laundry room, storage area and a large room with a closet. Room can be used for many purposes (can be used for kids or an office, or guest room) . It's a big room. 2 Patios -- Covers front patio and private back patio Garage - Detached. Corporate Housing: minimum 6 month lease (shorter leas can effect monthly rate) Townhome can be furnished for

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9647 Deerhorn Court have any available units?
9647 Deerhorn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 9647 Deerhorn Court have?
Some of 9647 Deerhorn Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9647 Deerhorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
9647 Deerhorn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9647 Deerhorn Court pet-friendly?
No, 9647 Deerhorn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 9647 Deerhorn Court offer parking?
Yes, 9647 Deerhorn Court offers parking.
Does 9647 Deerhorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9647 Deerhorn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9647 Deerhorn Court have a pool?
No, 9647 Deerhorn Court does not have a pool.
Does 9647 Deerhorn Court have accessible units?
No, 9647 Deerhorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9647 Deerhorn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9647 Deerhorn Court has units with dishwashers.

