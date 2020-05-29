9647 Deerhorn Court

Amenities

* Modern townhome with a lot of natural light facing open space. * New floor on the main level. * Can be furnished for Corporate housing. * Quiet and friendly neighborhood with a lot of indoor and outdoor activates. * In one of the best school districts. * Location, Location, Location!!! Beginning of Parker border line with Meridian, Englewood *** AVAILABLE in March. Modern townhome with a lot of natural light, very open, corner unit with a good breath. Home without maintenance, has newer air conditioner, fireplace, next to the open space. Property have beautiful landscaping with gazebos and fire pit. This unit overlooks the open space, very private with big bushes and a large tree. Good neighbors. Townhome located near E-470, I-25, DTC area, light rail (* in the RTD district, you don't need to pay for parking like other arias when you use RTD services), Park Meadows, Lone Tree, in the one of the best school district - it's a very good neighborhood to leave in. Can walk to the shopping area, recreation center and Cherry Creek path. Belong to Douglas County school district it's one of the best Colorado school districts and one of the best USA counties to leave in. Townhome amenities (Rent will include): 1600 sq ft leaving space, AC (air conditioner), stainless & energy efficient appliances, HOA, water, parking. Main level -- family room with gas fire place, dining room, kitchen, bathroom with a shower, access to patio, couple closets. 2nd level -- has master bedroom with his and hers closets, spare bedroom (can be used for kids or an office, or guest room) , and a bathroom with a bathtub. Basement -- has laundry room, storage area and a large room with a closet. Room can be used for many purposes (can be used for kids or an office, or guest room) . It's a big room. 2 Patios -- Covers front patio and private back patio Garage - Detached. Corporate Housing: minimum 6 month lease (shorter leas can effect monthly rate) Townhome can be furnished for