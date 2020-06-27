23577 Branston Ln

Amenities

You cannot miss this beautiful 5 Bed, 5 Bath property in Canterberry in Parker. This is an entertainer's DREAM HOME. The massive family room with two story ceilings and almost floor to ceiling windows pour light into this home. Built-ins and amazing hardwoods flow through this space. The open floor plan to the large kitchen featuring a large island and breakfast nook. So much space to spread out including a beautifully detailed dining room and bonus space off of the kitchen. A main floor office with private exterior entrance makes this perfect for any executive. Right off the kitchen area is access to the second story deck with plenty of room to entertain and enjoy the 300+ days of Colorado sunshine.



The entertainer's dream continues as you walk downstairs to this 1700+ sq ft basement. This beautiful space includes a theater area, massive wet bar with mini fridge, sink and kegerator with keg tap and Flat Screen TV. 9 foot ceilings and a walkout to the backyard make this feel like any other part of the house and not a basement at all. The walkout basement pours out to a fantastic stamped concrete patio and fully fenced in yard for your furry friends. Plenty of more space for a game room, ping pong, or pool table. A seperately conditioned wine rack room in the basement as well. A bonus room off the main basement is perfect as a workout room, storage, game room, or play room. But this great basement space does not end there -- there is a Luxury bathroom with a massive Steam Shower. This bathroom connects to another private bedroom that would be perfect for those traveling guests to come visit you.



The home has Air Conditioned, central humidifier, built in and wired surround sound speakers in Family room and basement.



Upstairs features 4 bedrooms. The master is very spacious double room with a sitting area and a see through fireplace. Get ready every morning with a large double vanity and glass shower. The custom finished walk-in closet is stunning. Wind down from the busy day in the large soaker tub. One of the other bedrooms on the floor features its own private full bath as well. There is a loft space that can easily double as a play room or family room. Front loading washer and dryer are included as well.



Included in the lease will be a lawn mower and commerical grade snow blower. Both will be housed in your 3-car garage. This community also features a community pool for residents to use.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees, Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/23577-BRANSTON-LANE-VIRTUAL-TOUR



