23577 Branston Ln
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

23577 Branston Ln

23577 Branston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23577 Branston Lane, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
You cannot miss this beautiful 5 Bed, 5 Bath property in Canterberry in Parker. This is an entertainer's DREAM HOME. The massive family room with two story ceilings and almost floor to ceiling windows pour light into this home. Built-ins and amazing hardwoods flow through this space. The open floor plan to the large kitchen featuring a large island and breakfast nook. So much space to spread out including a beautifully detailed dining room and bonus space off of the kitchen. A main floor office with private exterior entrance makes this perfect for any executive. Right off the kitchen area is access to the second story deck with plenty of room to entertain and enjoy the 300+ days of Colorado sunshine.

The entertainer's dream continues as you walk downstairs to this 1700+ sq ft basement. This beautiful space includes a theater area, massive wet bar with mini fridge, sink and kegerator with keg tap and Flat Screen TV. 9 foot ceilings and a walkout to the backyard make this feel like any other part of the house and not a basement at all. The walkout basement pours out to a fantastic stamped concrete patio and fully fenced in yard for your furry friends. Plenty of more space for a game room, ping pong, or pool table. A seperately conditioned wine rack room in the basement as well. A bonus room off the main basement is perfect as a workout room, storage, game room, or play room. But this great basement space does not end there -- there is a Luxury bathroom with a massive Steam Shower. This bathroom connects to another private bedroom that would be perfect for those traveling guests to come visit you.

The home has Air Conditioned, central humidifier, built in and wired surround sound speakers in Family room and basement.

Upstairs features 4 bedrooms. The master is very spacious double room with a sitting area and a see through fireplace. Get ready every morning with a large double vanity and glass shower. The custom finished walk-in closet is stunning. Wind down from the busy day in the large soaker tub. One of the other bedrooms on the floor features its own private full bath as well. There is a loft space that can easily double as a play room or family room. Front loading washer and dryer are included as well.

Included in the lease will be a lawn mower and commerical grade snow blower. Both will be housed in your 3-car garage. This community also features a community pool for residents to use.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/23577-BRANSTON-LANE-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23577 Branston Ln have any available units?
23577 Branston Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 23577 Branston Ln have?
Some of 23577 Branston Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23577 Branston Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23577 Branston Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23577 Branston Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 23577 Branston Ln is pet friendly.
Does 23577 Branston Ln offer parking?
Yes, 23577 Branston Ln offers parking.
Does 23577 Branston Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23577 Branston Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23577 Branston Ln have a pool?
Yes, 23577 Branston Ln has a pool.
Does 23577 Branston Ln have accessible units?
No, 23577 Branston Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23577 Branston Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23577 Branston Ln has units with dishwashers.
