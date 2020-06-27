All apartments in Parker
23329 Briar Leaf Avenue
23329 Briar Leaf Avenue

23329 Briar Leaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23329 Briar Leaf Avenue, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue have any available units?
23329 Briar Leaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23329 Briar Leaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue offer parking?
No, 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23329 Briar Leaf Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
