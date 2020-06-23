21742 Whirlaway Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage internet access media room

New carpet, paint and granite/tile throughout the home. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining rooms, large family room with gas fireplace The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances granite and newly finished hardwood floors. Study on the main floor with French doors and a closet. Large vaulted master bedroom with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms up with a full bathroom. Fully finished basement with large rec room, 1-2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, and storage. This beautiful home has 2,162 square feet above grade with an additional, 1202 square feet in the finished basement.

Lease for $2595.00 with a minimum of one year lease. No pets and No smokers please. Security deposit of $2400.00