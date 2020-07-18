All apartments in Parker
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

21737 Saddlebrook Drive

21737 Saddlebrook Drive · (720) 594-4224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21737 Saddlebrook Drive, Parker, CO 80138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,335

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2263 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in popular Parker! Kitchen features a garden window, ample storage and counter space plus a closet style pantry. Host meals for family and friends in the informal dining room open to the living room and kitchen. Plenty of room for your king-sized furniture in the master bedroom with private bath. Ceiling fans in all of the upstairs bedrooms.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21737 Saddlebrook Drive have any available units?
21737 Saddlebrook Drive has a unit available for $2,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 21737 Saddlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21737 Saddlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21737 Saddlebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21737 Saddlebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21737 Saddlebrook Drive offer parking?
No, 21737 Saddlebrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21737 Saddlebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21737 Saddlebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21737 Saddlebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 21737 Saddlebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21737 Saddlebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 21737 Saddlebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21737 Saddlebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21737 Saddlebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21737 Saddlebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21737 Saddlebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21737 Saddlebrook Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

