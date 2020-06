Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 bed 2.5 bath Willow Ridge home - Beautiful two story home near downtown Parker. Three bedrooms upstairs, two and a half baths, extra deep 2 car garage, washer/dryer and large unfinished basement, a/c and fireplace. Some breeds of dogs accepted with $50 increase plus $300 pet deposit. No smoking. Please call from 9am-6pm only Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com



No Cats Allowed



