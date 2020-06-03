All apartments in Parker
21587 East Tallkid Avenue

21587 East Tallkid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21587 East Tallkid Avenue, Parker, CO 80138
Reata North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 3,158 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a rec room, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or enjoy access to the community clubhouse, pool, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Tallman Park. Also nearby are Khols Parker, Target, Walmart, Dancing Noodle, IHOP, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Frontier Valley Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School 6th to 8th, and Ledgend High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21587 East Tallkid Avenue have any available units?
21587 East Tallkid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 21587 East Tallkid Avenue have?
Some of 21587 East Tallkid Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21587 East Tallkid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21587 East Tallkid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21587 East Tallkid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21587 East Tallkid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21587 East Tallkid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21587 East Tallkid Avenue offers parking.
Does 21587 East Tallkid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21587 East Tallkid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21587 East Tallkid Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 21587 East Tallkid Avenue has a pool.
Does 21587 East Tallkid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21587 East Tallkid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21587 East Tallkid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21587 East Tallkid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
