21587 East Tallkid Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 3,158 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a rec room, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or enjoy access to the community clubhouse, pool, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Tallman Park. Also nearby are Khols Parker, Target, Walmart, Dancing Noodle, IHOP, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Frontier Valley Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School 6th to 8th, and Ledgend High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



